Cormark Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.10.

TSE:EIF opened at C$42.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$29.77 and a 12 month high of C$42.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 159.66%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

