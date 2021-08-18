Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.78. 60,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $453.78. The company has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.