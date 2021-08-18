Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $452.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $453.78. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

