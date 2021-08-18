Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 549,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $217,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $449.09. The company had a trading volume of 91,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.76. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $453.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

