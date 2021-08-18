Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

BASE opened at $34.71 on Monday. Couchbase has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.78.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

