COVA Market Capitalization Hits $859,801.83 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 11% against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $859,801.83 and $101,144.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00852036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00104566 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

