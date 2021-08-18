Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 144.70% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $6.13 on Monday. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of -0.01.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

