Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,125 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 409.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of HACK opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.60.

