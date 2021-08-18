Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.58. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

