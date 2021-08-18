Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $106,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.