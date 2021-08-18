Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 292 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

MCHI opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.76. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

