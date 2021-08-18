Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 863 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

