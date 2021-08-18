Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,204 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

