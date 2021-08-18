Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.20

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.20 and last traded at $100.58, with a volume of 884635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Get Credicorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.