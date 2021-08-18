Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.20

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.20 and last traded at $100.58, with a volume of 884635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
