Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.86.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

