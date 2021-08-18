Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 87,415 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,941. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

