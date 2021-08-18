Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 166,241 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 345.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.2% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,057,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 273,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 200,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. 1,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $73.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.