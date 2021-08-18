Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

CRCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.86.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,317,970 shares of company stock valued at $100,761,029.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,622,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.