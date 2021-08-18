Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 1.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.69. 4,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 880,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,317,970 shares of company stock valued at $100,761,029 in the last quarter.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $230,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

