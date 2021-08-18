Critical Analysis: PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.56% -21.13%

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Kodiak Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36

Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $131.09, indicating a potential upside of 46.26%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Kodiak Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($2.91) -30.80

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the activation of cancer-killing drugs to the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and a research agreement with the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

