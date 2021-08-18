CROAT Price Hits $0.0027 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 46% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $240,794.74 and $38.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,742,446 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

