Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 791,343 shares of company stock worth $47,332,280. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

CYRX opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

