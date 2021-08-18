Crypterium (CRPT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $667,577.00

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and $667,577.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.13 or 0.00858834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104073 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,229,903 coins and its circulating supply is 82,232,352 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

