CryptoTask Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $836,609.13 and approximately $144,204.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00134515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00151483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,815.87 or 0.99728994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00886561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.09 or 0.06771809 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,620 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.