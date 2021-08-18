CSFB Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.72.

Shares of TSE STLC traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.65. 287,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,451. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$8.95 and a twelve month high of C$50.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

