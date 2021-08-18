CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 15,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.90 and a beta of 1.77.
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.
