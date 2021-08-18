CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 15,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the second quarter worth $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CSP by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CSP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

