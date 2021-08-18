Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 8,244 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,364 shares of company stock worth $270,928 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

