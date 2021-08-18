Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.13. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

