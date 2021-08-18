Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $239,000 Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 47.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TG opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $431.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

