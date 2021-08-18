Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

