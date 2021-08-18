Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 345 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 181.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 309,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,640. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

