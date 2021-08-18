Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 59,255 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,255 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iStar by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 918.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 894,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.73. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.31.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

