Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Superconductor by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Superconductor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in American Superconductor by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.