CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s near-term financial performance is likely to continue suffering from its strategic move of shifting business model to selling more subscription-based services from selling perpetual licenses. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to dampen its margins. The stock has underperformed over the past year. Nonetheless, CyberArk’s prospects seem good due to rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies are positives.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -143.07 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

