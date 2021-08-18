Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.32% and a negative net margin of 1,106.42%.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,692. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.