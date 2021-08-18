Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.32% and a negative net margin of 1,106.42%.
Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,692. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile
