Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $10.11 million and $933,286.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $737.46 or 0.01638198 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001310 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007525 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.