CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

CTEK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,154. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

