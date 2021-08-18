Cynthia A. Niekamp Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

