D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) vs. LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Financial Survey

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and LightInTheBox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 1 3 0 2.75 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has a consensus price target of $19.08, indicating a potential upside of 58.43%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and LightInTheBox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 3.76 -$68.14 million N/A N/A LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.31 $13.32 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox 3.05% 29.70% 9.77%

Summary

LightInTheBox beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also provides supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as technology research and development, mobile application software development, and information technology support services. The company offers its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.