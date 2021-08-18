D. Scott Neal Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,802,199. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

