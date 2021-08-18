D7 Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIF) Short Interest Update

D7 Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DGIF stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. D7 Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

About D7 Enterprises

D7 Enterprises, Incengages in the provision of information technology solutions. It acquired Data Source Inc, which involves in the preservation, recovery, and optimization of legacy data. The company was founded by James R. Clark on October 21, 1996 and is headquartered in Arvada, CO.

