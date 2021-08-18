D7 Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIF) Short Interest Update

D7 Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DGIF stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. D7 Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
About D7 Enterprises
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for D7 Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D7 Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.