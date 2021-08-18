Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,863 shares of company stock worth $277,681,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,757.97. 25,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,630.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

