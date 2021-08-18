Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 4,264 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,435,719 shares of company stock worth $841,422,186. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

