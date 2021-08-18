Dakota Wealth Management Sells 284 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.36. 10,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,422. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

