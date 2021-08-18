Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,449 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 307,574 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,944.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,449 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 575,063.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 235,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 235,776 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 86,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,756. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.