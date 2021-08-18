DAOstack Price Tops $0.0671 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $301,907.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,829.24 or 0.99851994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00038089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00075182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000970 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

