Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,319.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

