Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Daseke reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 198.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Daseke during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 102.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 461,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36. Daseke has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

