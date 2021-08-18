De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 8,724 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pool alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $479.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.79. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $495.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.