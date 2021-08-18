Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $33,521.93 and approximately $8.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00150276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,663.55 or 1.00003169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00885963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.23 or 0.06827321 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

